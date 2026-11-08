Comedian Matt Rife breaks record at Fiserv Forum

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The Brief Matt Rife set a new venue record for the most paid tickets for a show in a single night at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Nov. 7. The record was previously held by Mumford & Sons, who performed in March 2019. This marks the 16th venue record broken during Rife's Stay Golden World Tour.



Comedian Matt Rife set a new venue record for the most paid tickets for a show in a single night at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Nov. 7.

What we know:

This is Rife's 16th venue record during his Stay Golden World Tour. His previous tour, ProbleMATTic, sold over 600,000 tickets across more than 250 shows in under 48 hours after its 2023 announcement.

Rife surpassed the previous record at Fiserv that was held by Mumford & Sons, who performed on March 31, 2019.

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Fiserv Forum reaction

What they're saying:

"Breaking a venue record is an incredible accomplishment, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Matt Rife and his team," said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fiserv Forum. "The energy inside Fiserv Forum was electric, and it was a fantastic night of comedy for Milwaukee fans. We're proud to be part of Matt's record-breaking tour and to continue bringing some of the biggest names in entertainment to Milwaukee."