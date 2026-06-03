Combatting reckless driving; David Crowley signs new legislation

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signs new legislation to combat reckless driving. This is the latest effort in Milwaukee County’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths by the year 2037. The city is working to address the most dangerous behaviors and roadway conditions that contribute to severe crashes.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation on Wednesday, June 3 authorizing the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to impound vehicles for reckless driving offenses.

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This is the latest effort in Milwaukee County’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths by the year 2037 and fostering safer streets and roadways for all who use them.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signs new legislation to combat reckless driving.

About Vision Zero

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Vision Zero is a citywide initiative that brings together multiple departments and community partners to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

Through a coordinated approach that includes safer street design, education, enforcement, and partnerships, the city is working to address the most dangerous behaviors and roadway conditions that contribute to severe crashes.