Columbia County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 11th offense
COLUMBIA COUNTY - A 58-year-old man from Winnebago, Wisconsin, was arrested in Columbia County on Sunday night, May 10 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense.
What we know:
A news release says around 6 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol dispatch was notified of a driving complaint on I-39 southbound near milepost 106 in Marquette County.
The complainant stated a black GMC Yukon with Wisconsin registration plates was unable to maintain its lane and had multiple near crashes with other motorists and guard rails.
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A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol located the GMC Yukon in Columbia County and performed a traffic stop. The driver was on parole for 10 prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions.
The State Trooper arrested the driver for OWI 11th offense.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post.