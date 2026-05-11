Columbia County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 11th offense

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The Brief A man was arrested for OWI 11th offense in Columbia County on Sunday, May 10. A caller stated a black GMC Yukon was unable to maintain its lane and had multiple near crashes. A State Trooper performed a traffic stop on the Yukon in the parking lot of the Loves Travel Stop, located west of Poynette.



A 58-year-old man from Winnebago, Wisconsin, was arrested in Columbia County on Sunday night, May 10 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense.

What we know:

A news release says around 6 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol dispatch was notified of a driving complaint on I-39 southbound near milepost 106 in Marquette County.

The complainant stated a black GMC Yukon with Wisconsin registration plates was unable to maintain its lane and had multiple near crashes with other motorists and guard rails.

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A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol located the GMC Yukon in Columbia County and performed a traffic stop. The driver was on parole for 10 prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions.

The State Trooper arrested the driver for OWI 11th offense.