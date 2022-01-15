Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: Gov. Abbott says hostages rescued safe, alive

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said those taken hostage during services at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville have been rescued safe and alive.

The condition of the suspect who took hostages is not yet known.

This news comes more than 10 hours after authorities arrived on scene.

Colleyville police arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m. for a SWAT operation in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road and evacuated those in the area. They established a perimeter around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

The FBI is on scene assisting police with the situation, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team, and other local agencies.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.

Police said a male hostage was released uninjured just after 5 p.m. He does not require medical attention and will be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

Negotiations continued for the other hostages, before the governor's tweet just after 9:30 p.m. about the other hostages being rescued.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, authorities said.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue.

It's unclear if the person was armed.

The synagogue’s morning services were being livestreamed on Facebook when the reported hostage situation took place.

There was audio of what sounded like a male suspect speaking, but the feed was taken down just before 2 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the motive for the attack. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press the hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.

In a statement, CAIR-Houston Board Chair John Floyd, long-time legal counsel for Siddiqui's brother, said that his client is not the person responsible for the incident, and the suspect "has nothing to do with Dr. Aafia, her family, or the global campaign to get justice for Dr. Aafia."

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. This antisemitic attack against a house of worship is unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly free the hostages and bring them to safety," Floyd said in the statement. "We want the assailant to know that his actions are wicked and directly undermine those of us who are seeking justice for Dr. Aafia. On behalf of the family and Dr. Aafia, we call on you to immediately release the hostages and turn yourself in."

Some of Jewish faith gathered a half-mile down the road from the where the small group of hostages were being held Saturday evening.

"When my people struggle, I struggle," DiCaprio Scott said.

Members of Islamic Central Southlake gathered to show their support for the synagogue.

"We condemn this act," Shahzad Mhmud said.

People are hoping for a safe ending.

"I hope that he actually does the right thing and just calms down and just takes a deep breath and just realizes, OK, there is a way out of this that doesn’t resolve hurting anyone and just can be resolved by just putting everything down and waking out with your hands up and just getting everything done," Scott said.

One Jewish organization, the Secure Community Network, said it notified the FBI early on.

"SCN is a national organization that works to protect Jewish institutions all across North America, and it was our duty desk that picked up the early context of what was happening at this particular shul and worked to alert the national authorities as to what was happening," said Harold Gernsbacher, with Secure Community Network.

The group monitors the web and dark web for potential attacks against Jewish establishments.

"It’s hard to describe that we use Jewish institutions as leverage against issues that occur around the world and the entire Jewish community of the world knows about this issue, knows about what has happened here today," said Harold Gernsbacher, with Secure Community Network, which is network that utilizes online intelligence to try to prevent attacks on Jewish institutions. "I’ve spoken to a number of people in Israel and a number of people across the United States, and we are standing here with the families of these people and hoping and praying for their safety."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said police will have extra patrols at Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution. Fort Worth PD also said they will have additional patrols at synagogues.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the hostage situation. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.

The unfolding hostage situation is also getting international attention, as Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett tweeted that he is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and "we pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers."

