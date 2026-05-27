Cluster of mpox cases identified in Wisconsin; prevention resources

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The Brief The Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging residents to take steps to prevent mpox. As of May 26, there have been five confirmed mpox cases in Wisconsin this year. Mpox is not common but can be a serious virus.



Following recent confirmed mpox cases in northern and southeastern Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging residents to take preventive measures.

While mpox has remained at low levels since 2022, recent surveillance data indicates a nationwide spike in infections over the past few weeks.

National data shows 535 confirmed mpox cases across the U.S. as of May 3, 2026. As of May 26, there have been five confirmed mpox cases in Wisconsin this year.

About Mpox

Dig deeper:

Mpox is not common but can be a serious virus spread through intimate, face-to-face contact, such as talking or breathing closely for long periods; sustained skin-to-skin contact; and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with mpox.

Mpox usually causes a new, unexplained rash that develops into hard, round, fluid-filled blisters.

Some individuals with mpox may also experience fever, chills, muscle aches, or swollen lymph nodes.

The mpox rash typically develops within one to three days after fever. However, some people may experience rash or sores first.

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Although the risk to the public is low, DHS encourages Wisconsinites at higher risk of mpox exposure to talk to a trusted health care provider about vaccination.

Providers may recommend a person get vaccinated if they are:

Gay, bisexual, or a man who has sex with men including people who were assigned female at birth and have had more than on sex partner in the last six months.

Traveling and have a sexual exposure with someone in a different area.

In close contact with someone with mpox, including health care workers where exposure is possible.

Steps to prevent mpox infection

Know the symptoms of mpox.

Watch their and their partner's bodies for changes, such as rashes or skin lesions.

Have open and honest conversations with partners about mpox, STIs, and HIV.