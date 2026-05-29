Classes canceled at Sheboygan middle school after biking accident

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The Brief Classes are canceled Friday at Horace Mann Middle School in Sheboygan. School officials say the closure is due to a biking accident. At no time was there any threat to the school community, school officials said.



Classes were canceled at Horace Mann Middle School in Sheboygan on Friday, May 29, following a fatal biking accident on school property.

Officials noted that at no point was there a threat to anyone at the school.

Horace Mann Middle School statement

What they're saying:

"Thank you for your incredible understanding, flexibility, and support following our late-notice school closure. We know that sudden schedule changes create significant logistical challenges for families, and we are deeply grateful for your cooperation and grace during this time."

"The decision to close the school was made following a tragic biking accident in our area that resulted in the passing of a community member on school property. We want to reassure you that at no time was there any threat to the school community. Our hearts and deepest thoughts are with the individual's family."

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Upcoming events schedule

What's next:

The following scheduled events will move forward as planned:

8th Grade Award Recognition Ceremony: Proceeding as scheduled.

8th Grade School Dance: Proceeding as scheduled following the awards ceremony and concluding at 9:30 p.m.

As previously planned, students can begin arriving at 6:30 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.