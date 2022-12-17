City Sproose; beer brewed from Milwaukee Christmas Tree

article

Black Husky Brewing has released the 2022 City Sproose, a beer brewed with boughs from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.

This is the third year in a row that the city's Department of Public Works Forestry

Services Division has partnered with the Riverwest brewery to produce the winter seasonal version of a Sproose, a double IPA.

According to a news release, one dollar from the sale of each City Sproose will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which helps pay for tree plantings throughout the city.

"We are continuously looking for creative ways to fund initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Milwaukeeans. Black Husky has been an excellent partner in contributing to the Urban Forestry Fund," Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said.

The news release said the 2022 City Christmas Tree was donated by Erwin Boehme, a 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired City of Milwaukee Firefighter. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was harvested from his Washington Heights home on November 1. During the tree's harvest preparation, the Forestry division trimmed boughs to accommodate the brewing process.

"This is more than just brewing a beer; it is an opportunity to enhance the community through the Urban Forestry Fund and also display creative uses of the city's resources in a sustainable manner," Black Husky Brewing Owner Tim Eichinger said. "The bonus has been the story that each of the tree donors has."

The City Sproose beer is only available at the Black Husky Brewing taproom at 909 E. Locust St.