Milwaukee fatal crash; man accused of driving drunk, running red light

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash. The two-vehicle crash happened near 68th and Hampton on Sept. 16. The criminal complaint said Christopher McCallum had a BAC of 0.16.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday night, Sept. 16.

Prosecutors charged Christopher McCallum, 34, with second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and operating while intoxicated causing injury, 1st offense.

Fatal crash

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, at about 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 16, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to the area of 68th and Hampton for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, police found a grey Toyota Camry and a black Chevrolet Silverado, both showing disabling damage.

The front passenger of the Toyota, identified as Sheila Washington, was pronounced deceased. The driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

Police then made contact with Christopher McCallum, who stated that he was driving the Silverado.

68th and Hampton, Milwaukee

According to the complaint, McCallum told investigators he was heading east on Hampton Avenue from 68th Street when he noticed a flashing red light at the intersection. McCallum stated that he did not stop for the flashing red traffic signal and collided with the Toyota.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to court filings, the officer detected a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from McCallum. Additional observations included slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and a failure to speak in complete sentences.

When the officer asked McCallum if he had been drinking, he said he "might have been drinking but no," before later admitting to smoking marijuana an hour before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

68th and Hampton, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A Preliminary Breath Test showed McCallum had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.16.

Per the complaint, police obtained a search warrant for the Bosch Crash Data Retrieval (CDR) accessible Event Data Recorder (EDR) contained inside the Silverado’s Airbag Control Module (ACM).

Court filings say that data showed the Silverado was traveling at 85 mph in the five seconds leading up to the crash. At the start of the crash, the complaint says McCallum was traveling at 57 mph. The posted speed limit for that section of W. Hampton Avenue is 30 mph.

Court proceedings

What's next:

McCallum made his initial appearance in court on Sept. 23. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

McCallum appeared in court on Sept. 30 for his preliminary hearing. During the hearing, the court ordered the case adjourned for cause for an indigency hearing. That hearing is set to take place on Oct. 15.