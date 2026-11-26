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The Brief It's time to get the Christmas trees up, whether they're real or artifical. Real trees are more eco-friendly and are a renewable resource, but there are more factors for people to consider when picking a tree for their home. If you do choose a real tree, here are some tips to get and care for them.



Are real Christmas trees better than artificial trees? It has been a debate for ages.

Real vs. artificial trees

Big picture view:

There are some facts to back up the eco-friendly choice of having natural, farm-grown Christmas trees. But it's not the only factor people consider when picking a tree for their home.

Production

Natural trees are grown on local farms which are sustainable and renewable, while artificial trees are made overseas and shipped to the United States, consuming more natural resources that contribute to pollution.

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Material

Natural trees are 100% biodegradable while plastic artificial trees are not. However, both have the appearance of a real tree.

Chemicals

Real trees are not full of chemicals like artificial trees, which are made up of PVC plastic. When artificial trees were first used, the PVC plastic contained lead, but over the years, manufacturers found a way to no longer use leaded PVC, making newer artifical trees a safer option.

Safety

Speaking of safer options, an artificial tree is normally safer due to it being flame retardant. Real trees require a lot of watering to prevent them from getting dry. If a tree is dry, the needles are more prone to catching fire. Real trees can harbor bugs which then are in your house. This can harm houseplants and pets.

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Allergies

When indoors, real trees can contain pollen and other allergens that can cause asthma attacks and allergy symptoms for susceptible people. Artificial trees use synthetic materials which do not cause allergy symptoms. However, make sure to store your artificial tree in a proper bag or box to prevent mold or dust on it.

Disposal

Trees from a farm can be recycled in various ways, from being chipped into mulch to put on trails or gardens, burned to generate electricity, and even creating a fish habitat in lakes. Real Christmas trees can absorb carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas, while they grow and emit fresh oxygen. Once a tree is used, if it is chipped or composted, it returns carbon and nutrients back into the soil. Fake trees cannot be recycled and often end up in landfills, but most people end up keeping artifical trees for many years, so they are not disposed of as frequently.

Renewable resource

Each year, farmers plant more real Christmas trees to replace the ones cut down. You support local farmers, and they help the environment by planting new trees. Fake trees are made of petroleum, which is not a renewable resource, and if they find their way into a landfill, it is not eco-friendly.

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Convenience

To get a real tree, you need to travel to a location every year which takes time and gas, but it is often a family tradition. Artificial trees are typically stored at your home, making the trip easier and more cost-effective to get the tree from the attic or basement and put it up on your own time.

Cost

The cost of a tree can be very important when determining whether to get a real or artificial tree. Fake trees often cost more upfront, but they are reused for years ahead, which will be cheaper in the long run. Purchasing a real tree every year can be costly, especially during years when weather prevents them from growing quickly.

Fragrance

Of course, real Christmas trees smell better, but if you enjoy the fresh pine smell, there are ornament pine sticks that you can place on your artificial tree to still get that holiday smell.

Where to find a natural tree in Wisconsin

Local perspective:

There are many areas statewide where you can support local farmers this holiday season. This website from the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association is a fantastic source of where to find trees and additional real holiday greenery around the state, from cutting down your own to going to a retail lot.

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association is focused on "producing environmentally friendly, farm-grown Christmas trees and wreaths in a sustainable manner, taking care of their land so it will be healthy for many generations." Their mission is to promote real Christmas trees and wreaths that are fragrant and real while protecting the environment.

Tree care tips

What you can do:

Of course, real trees can dry out. Here are some tips to keep your tree looking bright.

Keep trees away from heat sources such as fireplaces, heaters, direct sunlight. This slows the drying process, meaning you have to water less.

A freshly cut tree should be directly placed in water. If it has been longer than 12 hours since being cut, remove an additional quarter-inch from the base of the trunk, then put it into water.

Water is key! Trees can dry out quickly, so make sure the water level doesn’t go down.

Use lights that produce low to no heat, such as LED lights to reduce drying.

Whether you have a real or artifical tree comes down to the pros and cons of each in your eyes, but it is always nice to turn on the lights and enjoy the ambiance at the end of the day.