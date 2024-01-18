Christmas donations down; Salvation Army of Milwaukee County

article

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Christmas Campaign is struggling to meet its 2023 fundraising goal.

According to a news release, since launching on Nov. 10, the Christmas Campaign has raised $2,936,031. This year’s goal is $4 million.

"The need for financial support is critical because many people are struggling more than ever before," said Major Trevor McClintock, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. "Locally, 87 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward funding Salvation Army initiatives, and the money stays within the community in which it was given."

With just two weeks remaining in this year's campaign, the Salvation Army invites you to help support your neighbors in need by:

Mailing in a donation to: 11315 W Watertown Plank Rd. Wauwatosa, WI 53226 (Memo line: 2023 Christmas Goal)

Donating online

"Without adequate financial resources, our ability to effectively meet needs will be difficult," McClintock said. "I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year."

In 2022, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County served over 65,000 meals through the Feed the Kids program, provided housing to over 1,200 people at its emergency shelter, and provided over 2,500 families with gifts for Christmas.