Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers: How to get yours

Chipotle is once again giving away free burritos to health care workers around the country.

The fast-food chain announced the return of the deal this week, with plans to give away 100,000 of its signature menu items in celebration of National Nurses Week.

Starting May 6, verified health care workers can register on Chipotle’s website for a chance to win a free burrito e-card. At the end of the week, 1000,000 winners will be randomly selected.

The brand said it will also be making a donation to the American Nurses Foundation while inviting customers to round-up their change to the next highest dollar to help provide additional support for nurses.

"Healthcare professionals have overcome countless challenges in the past several years, continuing to show up and selflessly serve our communities," Chris Brandt, the company's chief brand officer, said in a press release about the giveaway.

LINK: Enter to win free burritos at healthcare.chipotle.com

Who can enter?

Chipotle says anyone in the following professions can enter. Winners will need to verify their employment through ID.me.