Children's Wisconsin threat, campus on lockdown; police investigating

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The Brief Wauwatosa police are on scene at the Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital campus investigating a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus is currently on lockdown. Employees and staff should check their internal communications for updates.



Wauwatosa police are on the scene at Children's Wisconsin investigating a threat to the campus.

Campus on lockdown

What we know:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Children’s Wisconsin – Milwaukee Hospital campus is on lockdown.

Wauwatosa police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. That includes patients, families, staff not currently on campus, visitors, and community members.

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Employees and staff are directed to check their internal communications for updates.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed the nature of the threat.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.