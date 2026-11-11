Children's Wisconsin bomb threat 'not credible,' lockdown lifted

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The Brief Wauwatosa police were on scene at the Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital campus investigating a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus was put on lockdown. After an investigation, police deemed the bomb threat not credible and the lockdown was lifted.



The lockdown at the Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital campus in Wauwatosa has been lifted.

Following the bomb threat, Wauwatosa police say the investigation found no credible threat, and no suspicious objects were found during a sweep of the campus.

Normal operations have resumed at the campus.

The original reporting is below.

Campus on lockdown

What we know:

Wauwatosa police are on the scene at Children's Wisconsin investigating a threat to the campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Children’s Wisconsin – Milwaukee Hospital campus is on lockdown.

Wauwatosa police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. That includes patients, families, staff not currently on campus, visitors, and community members.

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Employees and staff are directed to check their internal communications for updates.