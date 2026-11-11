Children's Wisconsin bomb threat 'not credible,' lockdown lifted
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The lockdown at the Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital campus in Wauwatosa has been lifted.
Following the bomb threat, Wauwatosa police say the investigation found no credible threat, and no suspicious objects were found during a sweep of the campus.
Normal operations have resumed at the campus.
The original reporting is below.
Campus on lockdown
What we know:
Wauwatosa police are on the scene at Children's Wisconsin investigating a threat to the campus.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Children’s Wisconsin – Milwaukee Hospital campus is on lockdown.
Wauwatosa police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. That includes patients, families, staff not currently on campus, visitors, and community members.
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Employees and staff are directed to check their internal communications for updates.
The Source: Wauwatosa police sent FOX6 the information.