Child sexual exploitation; Milwaukee man gets 18 years in prison

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The Brief Stelio Kalkounos was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for receiving child sex abuse material. Kalkounos pleaded guilty to this charge on May 13. The charge against Kalkounos was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for receiving child sex abuse material. Stelio Kalkounos, 53, pleaded guilty to this charge on May 13, 2026.

Case details

The Details:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in 2022, Kalkounos met a 16-year-old girl online. Between 2022 and 2023, Kalkounos met the victim at Racine County hotels, where he paid her for sexual acts.

In 2023, Kalkounos again went online and met another 16-year-old girl. Despite the victim disclosing her minor status almost immediately after their online introduction, Kalkounos proceeded to solicit and pay her for sexually explicit photos and videos.

Kalkounos subsequently began meeting her at Madison hotels for commercial sex, a pattern that continued for at least five months.

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Criminal history

Dig deeper:

In assessing Kalkounos’s danger to the community, the judge noted Kalkounos’s criminal history. Records show Kalkounos was previously convicted in 2006 for traveling across state lines to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover cop.

Following his release from federal prison for that conviction, Kalkounos built a successful restaurant career, owning the Five O'Clock Steakhouse at the time of the current offense.