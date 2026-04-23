Chicken farm fire in Palmyra, multiple agencies respond

The Brief A fire broke out at a chicken farm in Palmyra on Thursday. Video showed a large plume of smoke rising in the air off of State Highway 59. FOX6 News is at the scene working to learn more about the farm and fire.



A fire broke out at a chicken farm in Palmyra on Thursday, April 23.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene. Viewer video shows a large plume of smoke rising in the air from the site off of State Highway 59, between Palmyra and Whitewater.

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WisDOT said Highway 59 is now closed in both directions at Piper Road due to the fire.

By 3:15 p.m., the fire was mostly extinguished with fire trucks spraying water over the smoldering ruins.

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FOX6 News is at the scene working to learn more about the farm and fire. Check back for updates.