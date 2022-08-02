Chick-fil-A reveals menu hacks to upgrade your order

Chick-fil-A is adamant that it doesn’t have a secret menu – but the fast food chain recently gave fans a list of suggestions for taking their orders to the next level.

Last week, the chain published an article that explained, "Chick-fil-A does not have a secret menu . No cookie crumble coffee. No chicken quesadillas. No grilled cheese sandwiches. No fried pickles."

Some Chick-fil-A locations do occasionally offer special items such as packets of guacamole and special cheese sauce, the chain said in the article.

NORTH CAROLINA CHICK-FIL-A FACES BACKLASH FOR OFFERING TO PAY ‘VOLUNTEER’ WORKERS IN CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Locations in Texas and Arizona even offer jalapeños, while chicken gravy is on offer at 30 locations in West Virginia, Missouri and Kentucky, according to Chick-fil-A.

File: A Chick-fil-A employee assists a customer in a drive-thru line on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Plus, fans can customize their orders by adding or removing different ingredients on some menu items.

CHICK-FIL-A IS AMERICA’S FAVORITE RESTAURANT FOR 8TH YEAR IN A ROW

Aside from those customizations, Chick-fil-A employees aren’t allowed to prepare food that’s not on the menu , the company said.

That doesn’t mean customers can’t make their own dishes using items that already exist on the Chick-fil-A menu.

CHICK-FIL-A BREAKFAST: WHAT TIME DOES IT END?

File: A chicken sandwich with waffle fries is pictured at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Dedham, MA on Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Below is a list of suggestions from Chick-fil-A on how fans can make their own not-so-secret menu items.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Chick-fil-A suggests ordering either nuggets or grilled nuggets along with mac & cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch sauce. Then, fans should combine all the ingredients – after chopping up the nuggets – right in the mac & cheese container.

Cookie Icedream Sandwich

To make this dessert, customers should order a cup of Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert and two Chocolate Chunk cookies and sandwich the frozen dessert between the cookies.

Icedream Fruit Cup

Another easy menu "hack" is the Icedream Fruit Cup, which can be combined using a side order of fruit and an Icedream cup from the dessert menu.

Chick-n-Minis Masterpiece

Chick-fil-A recommends taking its mini chicken rolls to the next level using hash browns. Customers can make this "masterpiece" by dipping a hash brown in their favorite sauce and placing the hash brown in the Chick-n-Mini roll, on top of the chicken bites.

Double Cookie Milkshake

Customers who order a Chick-fil-A Cookies & Cream Milkshake can double their dessert with a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, which then can crumble and mix into their milkshake, Chick-fil-A recommends.

LINK: Get more on this story from FOXbusiness.com