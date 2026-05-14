Chance the Rapper to perform in Milwaukee on Oct. 4
MILWAUKEE - GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is coming to Milwaukee as part of The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour.
He's scheduled to stop at Landmark Credit Union Live on Oct. 4.
Tickets
What we know:
Tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. with the artist presale. For the presale, you must sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
The general sale will begin on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at ChanceStuff.com.
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Coloring Book
The backstory:
Released in May 2016, Coloring Book marked a defining moment in Chance the Rapper’s career and a breakthrough for independent music at large.
With Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper was the first independent artist to win a GRAMMY® Award, the critically acclaimed mixtape reshaped perceptions around streaming, artist independence and the evolving music landscape.
The Source: Live Nation Concerts sent FOX6 the information.