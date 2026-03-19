Cesar Chavez fallout; Milwaukee statue covered, plaques removed

The Brief A Cesar Chavez statue outside El Rey grocery store in Milwaukee was covered and plaques removed Thursday following new abuse allegations. Community members and leaders, including Ivone Acosta and Alejandro Rivera, expressed shock and discussed possibly renaming Chavez-related sites. The city’s Cesar Chavez Day celebration scheduled for later this month will not take place.



A prominent statue of Cesar Chavez on Milwaukee’s south side has been covered following new allegations of sexual abuse against the late civil rights leader.

What we know:

The fallout follows a New York Times report detailing the allegations, prompting reaction across Latino communities in Milwaukee and beyond. Local community members say the news has been sad and shocking.

"It's shocking. It's something we did not see coming. He was a prominent figure that was well known and respected, especially in our Latino community," said Ivone Acosta, a Milwaukee resident.

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On Thursday, black plastic was wrapped around a life-size bronze statue of Chavez outside El Rey grocery store, and plaques honoring his legacy were removed from the entrance.

Local perspective:

Alejandro Rivera, owner of Rivera Western Wear, along a corridor named after Chavez, said the revelations are deeply troubling.

"It's disapointing. He went from being a defender—and now is an abuser," said Rivera. "It's very delicate. He offended families and women. I believe changing the name is the most feasible option."

The possibility of renaming Chavez-related landmarks is already being discussed.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has expressed interest in discussing next steps, while Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa announced the city’s Cesar Chavez Day celebration scheduled for later this month will not take place.

Advocacy group Voces de la Frontera is also engaging in conversations about how to move forward.

What they're saying:

"Right now, Voces is in conversation with other organizations and leaders around, and processing what's just happened and how do we move forward," said Voces de la Frontera Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz.

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She also highlighted the significance of Dolores Huerta, who worked alongside Chavez and later came forward as one of his victims.

"I'm just glad that she didn't go to her grave carrying that with her. It's another example of courage and vision and justice," said Neumann-Ortiz.

FOX6 News reached out to El Rey for comment on the statue’s future but has not received a response.

Additionally, in Racine, Mayor Cory Mason has proposed renaming the Cesar Chavez Community Center on Douglas Avenue to the Dolores Huerta Community Center.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.

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