Celebrate Wisconsin Bike Week with events happening statewide

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The Brief Wisconsin Bike Week is on now through June 7. The Wisconsin Bike Fed is celebrating with events happening across the state. This year’s theme is ‘Bikes Build Community.’



Wisconsin Bike Week is back! It's on now through June 7, and you can celebrate by taking part in a number of events happening throughout the state.

The statewide celebration invites residents, businesses, organizations, and communities to experience how bikes build stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.

"This year’s theme of ‘Bikes Build Community’ highlights the ways bicycling connects neighbors, supports local economies, improves public health, and creates welcoming spaces for people of all ages and abilities," said Events Manager Heather Rainer. "Wisconsin Bike Week will feature rides, educational programs, advocacy training, commuter stations, family-friendly activities, and community celebrations happening across the state."

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Events list

What we know:

Head to the Wisconsin Bike Fed website to see the full list of events, which is updated daily.

Canvas tote drawing

What we know:

In addition to in-person events, the Bike Fed will hand out educational materials and resources throughout the week to help communities promote cycling safety, awareness, and participation. Communities and organizations are also encouraged to host their own events as part of the statewide celebration.

As a special tribute to Bike Week festivities and a fun incentive, existing Bike Fed supporters, and new people who donate $50 or more per person to the Wisconsin Bike Fed through June 7, will get exclusive benefits and be entered into a drawing for a spacious canvas tote featuring Wisconsin trails filled with Wisconsin bicycle maps, a pair of Bike Fed socks, and a "Bikes Build Community" T-shirt in the winner's preferred size.

More information on benefits and how to donate may be found on the "Donate Today" webpage.