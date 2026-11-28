The Brief Shoppers visited local stores in Cedarburg on Small Business Saturday. Small businesses provided 48% of all jobs in Wisconsin in 2022.



The shopping season is here.

Instead of big-box buying, Saturday is dedicated to the local spots and mom-and-pop shops.

Small Business Saturday brings shoppers to Cedarburg

Local perspective:

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, where the goal is to support independent stores. Cedarburg shoppers came out in droves on Saturday, going from one shop to the next.

Cedarburg Portrait Co., on Washington Avenue, is new to the area, having just opened its doors on Friday.

"24 hours ago," said Brad Ryan, owner at Cedarburg Portrait Co.

It opened the day before Small Business Saturday.

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"Cedarburg's quite the special town, especially this time of year," Ryan said.

Ryan, who has been a photographer for more than a decade, said they offer printings and photographed portraits of special events and occasions.

"Capturing the real joy that's inside each and every one of us," Ryan said.

Shoppers there can also buy one of Gina Maray's painted sacred light portraits.

Dig deeper:

The two said Saturday's foot traffic for Small Business Saturday was constant, with hundreds of people walking along the streets and going in and out of shops, like Kim Baier.

"It's been great. We're not done yet," Baier said.

Baier said days like Small Business Saturday essentially keep the area flowing.

"It supports our small businesses and keeps them in business, and that's what makes a community," Baier said.

By the numbers:

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows small businesses provided 48% of all jobs in Wisconsin in 2022.

"It's homey. We have a personal touch; we make friends with our customers, we make a point to build bonds," said Hannah Gierach.

Gierach is a salesperson at Weeds. The store sells everything from tea to toys, apparel, decor, and garden items. Gierach said with the competition of online retailers, days dedicated to local support are essential.

"If we didn't have things like today, shops like us, a lot of our other companion stores wouldn't get the traffic that they deserve that they rightfully need and want so badly with the competition that we have obviously with Amazon and online shopping, there's just something to coming into these small businesses and giving them all of the support you can," Gierach said.

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Cedarburg shoppers have been showing that traffic to businesses that have been in the community, whether for years or just hours.

The Small Business Administration says for every $1 spent at a small business in the U.S., 68 cents stays in the local community.