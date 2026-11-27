The Brief Black Friday crowds packed Mayfair Mall despite the convenience of online holiday shopping. The National Retail Federation projects 126 million people will shop on Black Friday. Shoppers cited the energy and crowds as reasons they prefer shopping in person.



Holiday shoppers are hitting the stores to snag deals on Black Friday. While online shopping has made it easier than ever to purchase holiday gifts, many still crave that in-person experience.

Black Friday was in full swing at Mayfair Mall this year. From the crowds and lines inside the mall to the packed parking lot outside, it is clear that people still like to hit the stores in the age of online shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday still remains the most popular day for holiday shoppers. In fact, the NRF said a projected 126 million people will spend at the stores this Black Friday.

More than half of those people – 56% – are expected to shop both online and in person, while 33% are expected to shop exclusively online and 11% exclusively in stores.

FOX6 News asked why folks are choosing to hit the mall versus heading to their phones or computers.

"The people the crowd. The energy. I love shopping. Its okay to go online, but I’d rather come out and see the scene, see the people," said shopper Debra Hester.

"Completely different energy. Yes you can look at stuff online, but its a different energy," said shopper Ella Bostford.

"Its just nicer than being online on your phone all day," said shopper Sophia Tran.

As for the most popular stores at the mall, shoppers told FOX6 News that Tickled Pink is the place to be for kids who like squishies. The best deals Gen Z shoppers reported at the mall were at Aeropostale.

For those who did not get a chance to snag the deals this Black Friday, there is always Cyber Monday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.