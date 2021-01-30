Look familiar? Cedarburg police seek armed robbery suspect

article

The Cedarburg Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a gas station on Friday, Jan. 29.

Police said the suspect entered a gas station near Washington Avenue and CTH-C around 4:35 p.m. and attempted to make a purchase. As the clerk began to scan the items, they looked up to see the suspect displaying a gun. The suspect then told the clerk to open the cash register.

The suspect left on foot and headed west. Cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash was taken, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 5'6" to 5"10" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-375-7620 and reference incident number 21-2137.

