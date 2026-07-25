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Carver Park chlorine spill; 3 firefighters, 1 civilian hospitalized

By
News
Published July 25, 2026 7:19 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 7:19 PM CDT
article

Scene at Carver Park on Saturday afternoon, July 25

The Brief

    • A chlorine spill at Carver Park hospitalized four people on Saturday afternoon, July 25.
    • Three firefighters and one civilian were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

MILWAUKEE - A chlorine spill at Carver Park hospitalized four people on Saturday afternoon, July 25.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department hazmat team responded to a chlorine spill in a basement at Carver Park.

Three firefighters and a civilian were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information and is still waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

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