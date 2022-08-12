Carnival Cruise Line removes pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests, unvaccinated guests welcome to sail

article

Carnival Cruise Lines announced on Friday that they have updated their protocols to meet public health goals regarding COVID-19.

In a release Friday, the cruise line said they're making it easier for more guests to sail with simplified vaccination and testing guidelines, including no testing for vaccinated guests on sailings less than 16 nights, and eliminating the exemption requests process for unvaccinated guests.

The following guidelines will be in effect with cruises departing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 or later:

- Vaccinated guests must continue to provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required, except for cruises to Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia (per local guidelines), and on voyages 16 nights or longer.

- Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail and are no longer required to apply for a vaccine exemption, except for cruises in Australia or on voyages 16 nights and longer.

- Unvaccinated guests or those who do not provide proof of vaccination must present the results of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within three days of embarkation.

- All policies are subject to local destination regulations.

- Guests under the age of five years are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements from the United States and under the age of 12 from Australia.

"Our ships have been sailing very full all summer, but there is still room for more of our loyal guests, and these guidelines will make it a simpler process, and make cruising accessible for those who were not able to meet the protocols we were required to follow for much of the past 14 months," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We’ve got lots happening, with Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Celebration joining our fleet this November and more to come in 2023. Whatever the ship, homeport or itinerary that works for you, our great onboard team is ready to deliver a fun vacation – something we all look forward to even more nowadays!"

Voyages of 16 nights and longer will still continue to have vaccination and testing requirements that are specific to the itinerary. Requirements for long voyages and destination-specific protocols can be found here.