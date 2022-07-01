Caregiver sought for young Milwaukee man found

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating the caregivers of a vulnerable individual.

Police were called to the area of 2nd and Ring for a welfare check on Thursday, June 30. Police found a non-verbal Black male between the ages of 15 and 25 years old wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jogging pants. He is unable to take care of himself.

Anyone with information on this individual's identity or his caregiver's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.