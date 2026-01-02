Expand / Collapse search

Car slams into Milwaukee appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol

Published  January 2, 2026 5:31pm CST
A car crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2.

The Brief

    • A driver crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol while trying to avoid another vehicle.
    • An individual inside the store was struck by the vehicle and hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.
    • Milwaukee police state the crash was triggered by a separate driver who failed to yield, causing the first vehicle to swerve into the building.

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2. 

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday. 

Officials said a vehicle trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle that failed to yield collided with a building and struck a person inside the building. 

The person who was struck is a 33-year-old and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

