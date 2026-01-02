Car slams into Milwaukee appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2.
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Officials said a vehicle trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle that failed to yield collided with a building and struck a person inside the building.
The person who was struck is a 33-year-old and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.
