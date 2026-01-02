Car slams into Milwaukee appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol

The Brief A driver crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol while trying to avoid another vehicle. An individual inside the store was struck by the vehicle and hospitalized with non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police state the crash was triggered by a separate driver who failed to yield, causing the first vehicle to swerve into the building.



A car crashed into an appliance store at Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Jan. 2.

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said a vehicle trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle that failed to yield collided with a building and struck a person inside the building.

The person who was struck is a 33-year-old and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Featured article