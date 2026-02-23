Car crashes into West Allis bar, building inspector called

article

A vehicle crashed into a West Allis bar on Monday afternoon, Feb. 23.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 1:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash at 71st and Becher, with one car crashing into Camp Karma.

During the investigation, an injury was reported, and the building inspector was called to the scene to inspect the building.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It is not known what led up to the crash or who was injured.