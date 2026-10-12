Car crashes into Racine house, porch collapses

The Brief A car crashed into a Racine house Sunday, causing its porch to collapse. Racine police suspect speed was a factor after a Dodge Charger accelerated from a stop sign. The driver suffered minor injuries and was cited; no other injuries were reported.



A car crashed into a house at midday on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Racine, which caused the porch to collapse.

Crash details

What To Know:

According to neighbors, a blue Dodge Charger was driving north on Center Street, lost control and slid into the front of this house. The incident happened near 20th and Center Street.

Racine police say speed is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

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One neighbor says that the driver lost control after he accelerated heavily from a stop sign near the house.

She also recounted an incident two years ago when a driver crashed into parked cars in the same area.

What they're saying:

"This block is known for, like, let me see how fast my car can go down here, and there are a lot of children out here, so it's really dangerous," Monique McKnight said. "The driver, even though I'm glad that he's okay, he got to walk away from this and go about his way. And this gentleman, no fault of his own, has to pick up the pieces and carry on."

Neighbors say the driver got out of the car not long after the accident and wasn’t taken to the hospital. Racine police say he had minor injuries and was cited. Nobody else was hurt.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.