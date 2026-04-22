Car crashes into Milwaukee restaurant, severs gas line
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire crews responded to a car crashing into a building Wednesday night, April 22.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the vehicle struck a building near 62nd and Fond du Lac around 8:30 p.m. and severed an exterior gas line.
Scene near 62nd and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee
Crews shut off the gas supply. We Energies was called to the scene.
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Fire officials say no one was transported by MFD.
The building involved is Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined Express, per a FOX6 News crew on the scene.
What we don't know:
Bell Ambulance also responded, but it is unclear if there were any injuries.
Scene near 62nd and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet released details about what led to the crash.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information in this report and FOX6 News had a crew at the scene.