Car crashes into Milwaukee restaurant, severs gas line

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The Brief A car crashed into a restaurant in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. It happened near 62nd and Fond du Lac around 8:30 p.m. Fire crews shut off a severed gas line and called We Energies.



Milwaukee fire crews responded to a car crashing into a building Wednesday night, April 22.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the vehicle struck a building near 62nd and Fond du Lac around 8:30 p.m. and severed an exterior gas line.

Scene near 62nd and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Crews shut off the gas supply. We Energies was called to the scene.

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Fire officials say no one was transported by MFD.

The building involved is Jackson’s Soul Food Redefined Express, per a FOX6 News crew on the scene.

What we don't know:

Bell Ambulance also responded, but it is unclear if there were any injuries.

Scene near 62nd and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet released details about what led to the crash.