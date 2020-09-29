Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not ride the rails for 2020

article

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will not roll through southeast Wisconsin in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, CP said in a news release it will donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert in lieu of its regular Holiday Train program. The modified program will draw attention to food security issues, while ensuring donations go to all food banks that would ordinarily receive them, including those that typically host a Holiday Train event in alternating years.

CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel issued the following statement:

"COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves. It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so!"

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in Wauwatosa

CP intends to resume operating the annual train tour in 2021.