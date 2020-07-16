Can you help? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 15 approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 85th Street and Brown Deer Road.



Police say suspect #1 entered a business, brandishes a gun, demands and obtains property. The suspects fled in the suspect vehicle driven by suspect #2.











The suspect vehicle is described as a Gold early 2000’s 4-door Buick Century. The vehicle had tape and plastic over the rear driver’s side quarter window, damage to the front passenger side, a missing hubcap on the front driver’s wheel and the front passenger tire is a spare.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.