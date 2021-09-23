Camilla Belle to star in rom-com ‘10 Truths About Love’ for Tubi

article

Valentine’s Day may still be a long way off, but for Camilla Belle and Tubi Originals, there’s already plenty of love in the air.

Tubi has announced that Belle ("Breakaway," "10,000 BC") will star in the Tubi Originals romantic comedy, "10 Truths About Love." Belle plays Carina, an accomplished relationship columnist with a love life that’s more than a little rocky.

David Lafontaine ("Molly’s Game") stars alongside Belle as Liam, Carina’s potential paramour.

"10 Truths About Love" will headline Tubi’s programming block for Valentine’s Day 2021. The film’s romance bona fides are considerable: it comes from former Lifetime and Hallmark Channel executive Barbara Fisher ("Ghosts of Christmas Past," "A Honeymoon to Remember"), working alongside Tom Berry ("The Rulebook of Love," "Just Clicked"), Suzanne Chapman ("Love in Translation," "Love Upstream") and Laurence Braun ("Say Yes to Christmas," "Love in Alignment").



Per a press release, Tubi’s Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson had this to say of Belle’s casting:

Joining Belle and Lafontaine in the cast are Sebastian Marziali ("Party Mamas"), David Keeley ("Warehouse 13"), Kelsey Verzotti ("Top 10 Dorothy"), Paula Rivera ("Impulse"), Maya Cieszynska ("And He Was Gone"), Karn Kalra ("The Dictator’s Playbook"), Robert Ifedi ("Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"), Danielle Verayo ("The Next Step"), Jennifer de Lucia ("Jupiter’s Legacy"), Kristen Kurnik ("Designated Survivor"), Neil Crone ("New York Minute") and Carly Street ("The Handmaid’s Tale"). Brian Roberts ("Everybody Loves Raymond," "The Drew Carey Show") directs a screenplay from Shannon Latimer ("A Whirlwind Wedding," "The Bride of Frank").

About Camilla Belle: Camilla Belle has been acting for more than 33 years, and recently appeared in the Hulu series "Dollface." She also garnered a great deal of acclaim for her work opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in "The Ballad of Jack and Rose," directed by Rebecca Miller. Later that year, she joined the ensemble cast of "The Chumscrubber," with Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Allison Janney and Jamie Bell, and starred with Edie Falco in "The Quiet," which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Additionally, she played the lead role in the hit remake of the 1979 thriller "When a Stranger Calls," which opened at the top of the box office.

She previously co-starred in "À Deriva," a feature in her native language of Portuguese, starring Vincent Cassel. Belle also starred in the sci-fi thriller "Push," with Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, as well as "10,000 B.C.," directed by Roland Emmerich. Additionally, she starred in the romantic comedy "From Prada to Nada" and in the dramas "Amapola," a bilingual (Spanish/English) Argentinian film; "Open Road," another bilingual (Portuguese/English) film, opposite Andy Garcia and Juliette Lewis; "The American Side," opposite Matthew Broderick; and "The Mad Whale," opposite James Franco. She also is a producer and director, and her feature directorial debut can be seen in the anthology thriller "Phobias."

