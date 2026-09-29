Caledonia police: Shots fired during altercation, 1 wounded, 6 arrested

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The Brief Six arrests have been made following a Sept. 27 shooting in Caledonia. The investigation confirms an altercation between two groups of individuals who agreed to meet. Police said only one group appears to have been armed with firearms, and they began shooting at the other group.



Six people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Caledonia on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide (party to a crime) are being forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Caledonia shooting

The Details:

According to the Caledonia Police Department, around 2:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of E. Frontage Road just north of 6 ½ Mile Road for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

The caller, a 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man, initially reported that his silver Honda Accord was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver.

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Upon arrival, officers determined that the 28-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further examination of the silver Honda Accord revealed multiple bullet holes. Additionally, several spent shell casings were recovered on E. Frontage Road, just north of 6 ½ Mile Road.

The investigation confirms an altercation between two groups of individuals who agreed to meet at this location. After additional interviews and a closer examination of the evidence, only one group of individuals appears to have been armed with firearms, and they began shooting at the other group.

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Except for the gunshot victim, everyone from both groups fled the scene in multiple vehicles before police arrived.

Police tips

What you can do:

The Caledonia Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

If you witnessed or heard anything suspicious, please contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and ask to speak with Detective Lakentric Thomas or Detective Chad Zoltak.