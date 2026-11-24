article

The Brief Caledonia police are looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old, Jayden Gonzalez. Jayden was last seen on foot in the area of Olympia Brown School. He has autism and is non-verbal, but will respond to his name.



Authorities in Caledonia need your help in finding a missing and endangered teen, Jayden Gonzalez.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, Jayden Gonzalez is a 16-year-old boy with a height of 5' 8".

He was last seen on foot in the area of Olympia Brown School. He was last seen wearing a blue/black zip-up sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sunglasses.

Police say Jayden has autism and is non-verbal. He will, however, respond to his name.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

A timeframe of when he went missing was not provided.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you see Jayden or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Racine County Communications Center immediately at 262-886-2300.