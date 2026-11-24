Caledonia police seek missing and endangered teen
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Authorities in Caledonia need your help in finding a missing and endangered teen, Jayden Gonzalez.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, Jayden Gonzalez is a 16-year-old boy with a height of 5' 8".
He was last seen on foot in the area of Olympia Brown School. He was last seen wearing a blue/black zip-up sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sunglasses.
Police say Jayden has autism and is non-verbal. He will, however, respond to his name.
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What we don't know:
A timeframe of when he went missing was not provided.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you see Jayden or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Racine County Communications Center immediately at 262-886-2300.
The Source: The Caledonia Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.