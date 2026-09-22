The Brief A Caledonia police chase ended with a stolen car crashing into an Oak Creek pond. Officers apprehended four juveniles, two of whom were later released to their parents. Anyone with information is asked to call Caledonia police at 262-835-4423.



A Caledonia police chase ended with a stolen car crashing into an Oak Creek pond late Monday night. Officers apprehended four juveniles.

What we know:

It started around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. A Caledonia police officer noticed a car driving without a license plate and tried to stop it on Highway 32. The car sped up, reaching more than 80 mph, and entered Oak Creek.

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The driver passed Elm road and turned off the car's headlights. As it got to Oakwood Road and tried to turn east, the driver lost control and the car crashed into a pond minutes after the pursuit began. Investigators later determined the car was reported stolen from Green Bay.

A Caledonia officer and K-9 apprehended one person who remained at the scene, but three others got out and ran. Oak Creek police found and apprehended those three people a short time later. All four were in custody by 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Stolen car drives into Oak Creek pond

Who was involved:

Police said the driver, a 17-year-old girl, was booked into the Racine County Jail on recommended charges of fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested at the scene, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and turned over to her parents. A 16-year-old boy was turned over to his parents. A 15-year-old boy was turned over to juvenile authorities in Green Bay.

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What we don't know:

Police did not say whether any of the three juveniles who ran were injured as a result of the crash. While the 15-year-old boy was turned over to authorities, it's not clear what if any charges he may face.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the pursuit is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.