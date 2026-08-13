Dog dies after Caledonia house fire; cause under investigation

article

The Brief A dog died in a Caledonia house fire on Sunday, Aug. 9. The fire broke out at a home on Douglas Avenue near Matthew Drive. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A dog died after a Caledonia house fire on Sunday, Aug. 9.

House fire

What we know:

The Caledonia Fire Department said crews were called to a home on Douglas Avenue near Matthew Drive around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found flames visible from the second floor. The fire was brought under control by 1:35 a.m.

All occupants safely escaped after smoke detectors alerted them to the fire and they spotted flames.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported among the residents or emergency responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.