Caledonia fireworks shop sees early holiday rush amid tariff uncertainty

The Brief Phantom Fireworks in Caledonia said sales are up about 20% ahead of the holiday. The store said prices are similar to last year, while customers are shopping earlier than usual. The National Fireworks Association said tariffs have made planning unpredictable for an industry that buys products months in advance.



The nation’s 250th anniversary is adding extra spark to this year’s celebrations.

What we know:

Fireworks stores said people are buying their displays earlier this year. The National Fireworks Association said the biggest challenge nationwide is having enough licensed and certified pyrotechnicians, along with equipment and crews, to meet growing demand for public displays.

When it comes to private, personal displays, people are buying more and going bigger.

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With a new line of red, white and blue items and shoulder-to-shoulder aisles, Phantom Fireworks in Caledonia is booming.

General Manager Ryley Harlow said customers are coming in earlier. He is seeing a 20% increase in sales as enthusiasm for America’s 250th birthday fires up.

What they're saying:

"About 50% of our customers are bringing it up and are excited or buying more than they normally buy because it is the 250th," Harlow said.

Customers said the store has been busy.

"We couldn’t get through some of the aisles because there’s like three carts all at once trying to go different directions," said Jenifer Lemus of Waukegan, Ill.

When it comes to cost, Harlow said pricing has stayed the same as last year.

Customers agreed. Some said they are even buying bigger fireworks to celebrate the milestone.

"I think for the 250, everyone is going out, going big, so figured why not us," said Manuel Reynoso of Racine. "It was definitely a factor in the size of fireworks that we picked up."

Dig deeper:

The National Fireworks Association said tariffs have made planning for suppliers a challenge.

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Depending on when shipments landed, importers paid tariff rates ranging from 10% to 30%. That is lower than last year, but the NFA said companies had to make purchasing decisions months in advance without knowing what tariff rate would ultimately apply.

At Phantom Fireworks, there is no shortage of product or excitement.

"I like seeing everybody together and the fact we can celebrate 250 years of America I mean it can’t get any better than fireworks, deals, burgers and beer – it’s awesome," said Jonathan Rosales of Chicago.

The NFA said the industry has worked hard to keep products available ahead of the 250th anniversary. Crews at Phantom Fireworks recommend shopping early to beat the crowds.