Caledonia fatal head-on crash; 1 dead, others injured including toddler

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The Brief One person was killed in a head-on crash in Caledonia on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26. The crash happened on State Highway 31 near 5 Mile Road. An 83-year-old Caledonia woman died, and three other people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured.



One person was killed and multiple other people, including a toddler, were injured in a head-on crash in Caledonia on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Caledonia Police Department, at about 3 p.m. police and fire crews responded to Wisconsin State Highway 31 just south of 5 Mile Road for a report of a head-on vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been involved in an apparent head-on collision.

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A preliminary investigation revealed a silver Lincoln Town Car that was being driven by a 77-year-old Mount Pleasant man was traveling south on STH 31 and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Lincoln Town car struck a northbound red Subaru Outback that was being driven by a 65-year-old woman from Caledonia. An 83-year-old Caledonia woman and a 3-year-old child from Oak Creek were also in the Subaru.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car was critically injured and was flown via Flight for Life to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the Subaru were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash. However, the 83-year-old passenger in the Subaru has since died from those injuries. The 65-year-old driver has serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, and the toddler has minor injuries.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835 4423 and speak to Detective Chad Zoltak.