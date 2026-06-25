Caledonia fatal crash Wednesday night, 25-year-old man killed

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The Brief One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia late Wednesday night. The crash happened at the intersection of County Highway V and County Highway K. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 32-year-old woman was injured.



A man was killed, and another person was injured in a crash in Caledonia late Wednesday night, June 24.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Caledonia Police Department, the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway V and County Highway K.

Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle driven by the 25-year-old man was heading north on County Highway V approaching County Highway K. He did not stop at the stop sign and went through the intersection. At that moment, a vehicle driving east on County Highway K struck the car.

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The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from the Racine area, was injured, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you saw the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and speak to Detective Kelsey Burnside.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Thursday night. The incident happened on Wednesday night.