Caledonia head-on crash; 2 dead, child among others injured
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said two people were killed and several others, including a child, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26.
Crash details
What we know:
The crash happened near State Highway 31 and 5 Mile Road at about 3 p.m.
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Police said a preliminary investigation determined a silver Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 77-year-old Mount Pleasant man, was traveling south on State Highway 31 and crossed into the northbound lanes.
The Lincoln struck a northbound red Subaru Outback, driven by a 65-year-old Caledonia woman. An 83-year-old Caledonia woman and a 3-year-old Oak Creek child were also in the Subaru.
Crash scene on State Highway 31 south of 5 Mile Road
The driver of the Lincoln Town Car was critically injured and flown to an area hospital. On Thursday morning, police said the 77-year-old died from his injuries.
The 83-year-old Subaru passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 65-year-old Subaru driver had serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The child had minor injuries.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835 4423 and speak to Det. Chad Zoltak.
Editor's note: This story was updated with information about the 77-year-old's death.
The Source: The Caledonia Police Department sent FOX6 a press release.