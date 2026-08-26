Caledonia head-on crash; 2 dead, child among others injured

The Brief Two people have died of their injuries after a head-on crash in Caledonia. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 31 near 5 Mile Road. Two other people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured.



Caledonia police said two people were killed and several others, including a child, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26.

Crash details

What we know:

The crash happened near State Highway 31 and 5 Mile Road at about 3 p.m.

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Police said a preliminary investigation determined a silver Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 77-year-old Mount Pleasant man, was traveling south on State Highway 31 and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Lincoln struck a northbound red Subaru Outback, driven by a 65-year-old Caledonia woman. An 83-year-old Caledonia woman and a 3-year-old Oak Creek child were also in the Subaru.

Crash scene on State Highway 31 south of 5 Mile Road

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car was critically injured and flown to an area hospital. On Thursday morning, police said the 77-year-old died from his injuries.

The 83-year-old Subaru passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 65-year-old Subaru driver had serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The child had minor injuries.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835 4423 and speak to Det. Chad Zoltak.

Editor's note: This story was updated with information about the 77-year-old's death.