Caitlyn Jenner to ‘decide soon’ whether she will run for CA governor as Newsom faces recall

Caitlyn Jenner announced Sunday that she will "decide soon" whether she will throw her hat in the ring to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Olympian and reality TV star addressed speculation of a potential campaign run on Twitter over the weekend after Axios reported that she was coordinating with longtime GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, who had ties to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

On Sunday however, Jenner denied a tweet suggesting she was seriously considering a run in the Golden State, where an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is well underway.

"#FakeNews show me the contracts," she wrote.

Jenner said California doesn't "want a #lgbt fiscal conservative and socially liberal candidate running."

But, she continued, "I am with Californians and will decide soon. I have been here for 45+ years and love CA."

Jenner, 71, has reportedly considered running for public office before.

Rumors of Jenner’s political ambitions resurfaced after Gov. Newsom's recall effort reached more than 2.1 million signatures in March despite only needing 1.5 million for a recall vote on this year's ballot.