Burlington standoff: man dead, woman injured

The Brief A man is dead, and a woman is injured following a standoff in Burlington. Police originally responded to a report of an assault before a 43-year-old man barricaded himself. The suspect was found dead inside the home after a shelter-in-place order.



A nearly seven-hour standoff in Burlington ended with one man dead, and a woman injured on Saturday, Aug. 29.

It all unfolded at a home on Lewis Street, just outside of downtown.

"There's like a bunch of squad cars blocking all the streets to that area," said neighbor Hope Beix. "Tactical guys hiding in the bushes, the neighbors house next-door, and then they had thrown flash bangs."

The Burlington Police Department said officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Police said the woman was able to leave the home and was later taken to the hospital for injuries. A 43-year-old man barricaded himself inside the home.

"The victim intended to commit suicide and had access to multiple firearms. Out of an abundance of caution, for the safety of our community, a shelter in place order was put into effect," Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski said.

The Burlington Police Department was assisted by the Racine County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and crisis negotiators. The chief said after exhausting all efforts, they made their way inside the home where the suspect was found dead.

Police said no other injuries were reported and there is no public threat to the community. This critical incident remains under investigation.