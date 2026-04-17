Burlington monitors Fox River; sand, sandbags available to public
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The National Weather Service projected the Fox River flood level in Burlington to be as high as 12.5 feet by Friday evening, April 17. That includes the rainfall expected to come to the region Friday.
Fox River concerns
What we know:
A news release from the city says property owners are encouraged to monitor the Fox and White River levels and expect increased flooding into late evening. Flooding at this level will lead to street and park closures.
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Racine County Emergency Management is coordinating with the City of Burlington and Racine County resources to provide sand and sandbags for public use after 2 p.m. at the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in the City of Burlington. Residents are encouraged to evaluate their own flood risks and plan accordingly.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Burlington.