Burlington monitors Fox River; sand, sandbags available to public

The Brief The Fox River in Burlington is projected to crest at 12.5 feet by Friday evening, April 17. City officials warn that these levels will likely trigger street and park closures. Sand and sandbags will be available to the public after 2 p.m.



The National Weather Service projected the Fox River flood level in Burlington to be as high as 12.5 feet by Friday evening, April 17. That includes the rainfall expected to come to the region Friday.

Fox River concerns

What we know:

A news release from the city says property owners are encouraged to monitor the Fox and White River levels and expect increased flooding into late evening. Flooding at this level will lead to street and park closures.

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Racine County Emergency Management is coordinating with the City of Burlington and Racine County resources to provide sand and sandbags for public use after 2 p.m. at the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in the City of Burlington. Residents are encouraged to evaluate their own flood risks and plan accordingly.

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