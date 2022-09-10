Expand / Collapse search

'Bunks Across America' effort in Kenosha

By
Published 
Updated 7:34AM
Building beds for kids in need

KENOSHA, Wis. - Dozens of beds are being built for kids in need on Saturday, Sept. 10. It is part of the third annual "Bunks Across America." effort. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned more about this effort in Kenosha.

