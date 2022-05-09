Bulldog stolen at gunpoint; Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspects wanted in an armed robbery near 60th and Chambers on the afternoon of May 6.

Officials say the suspects pointed the firearm at two juveniles and took their 4-month-old white and tan bulldog – a female.

Suspect #1, the driver of the car, is described as a male, Black, 18-20 years old, with a black firearm.

Suspect #2, the passenger, is described as a male, Black, 16-20 years old with a skinny build, and short length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, a black jacket, and black pants.

The vehicle these two were in is described as a four-door, 2017 silver Infiniti Q50 with heavily tinted windows and stock wheels.

Vehicle involved in armed robbery near 60th and Chambers, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.