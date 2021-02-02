Bucks to highlight Black History Month content throughout February

The Milwaukee Bucks, in collaboration with America’s Black Holocaust Museum, are teaming up during Black History Month to highlight stories of Milwaukee’s past and celebrate people and organizations in our community.

According to a press release, the Bucks will be sharing content throughout February with a different focus each week. The content will feature the history of African-Americans in Milwaukee, minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, healthcare disparities, and law enforcement and community relations.

During Black History Month, the Bucks will also be supporting initiatives from corporate partners Fiserv, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, BMO Harris Bank and EatStreet, which are noted below.

Week 1: The History of African-Americans in Milwaukee – highlighting stories from Milwaukee’s history and people who continue to have a positive impact in the African-American community

Bucks sideline and digital reporter Zora Stephenson will lead a conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer and Wisconsin Black Media Association president James E. Causey about how we got here and where we go from here.

Week 2: Economic Empowerment – supporting Black-owned business and Black entrepreneurs in Milwaukee

The Bucks, along with MKEBlack.org , will be highlighting black-owned business in the Milwaukee community

The Bucks and Fiserv will be showcasing several Milwaukee, Black-owned businesses that were presented a grant as part of the Fiserv " Back2Business " initiative to support minority-owned small businesses

A discussion led by BMO Harris Bank and Black business owners on the unique challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs and business owners as part of BMO Harris Bank’s Bold Conversations speaker series. An event registration link can be found HERE

EatStreet will have a special discount and offer for Black-owned restaurants eligible for use between Feb. 8-15

Week 3: Healthcare Disparities – recognizing the problems African-Americans face when receiving healthcare

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network will provide information throughout the week on eradicating racism and enhancing health equity in the African-American community and the importance of getting vaccinated

Week 4: Criminal Justice Reform – improving issues that the criminal justice system has in the African-American community in Milwaukee

Share how changes in the criminal justice system can have a positive impact on the African-American community in Milwaukee

Showcase what the Bucks are doing in the area of criminal justice reform and how they’re working to affect change

Content will be posted each week in February on the Bucks (@Bucks) and Bucks Community (@BucksCommunity) social media channels.

Stephenson’s interview with Causey, the first piece of content the Bucks will showcase during Black History Month, will be streamed live on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can watch this conversation on the Bucks Facebook page.