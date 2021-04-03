Bucks, Pick 'n Save donate $50K to fight food insecurity

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Pick 'n Save have teamed up for a third consecutive year to alleviate food insecurity and lack of food access, the team announced April 1.

Over the next five months, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will donate $50,000 in Pick ‘n Save gift cards to five local organizations to help provide immediate hunger relief to the Milwaukee community.

Traditionally, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have hosted a one-day event where staff members from both organizations deliver $50,000 worth of non-perishable food product to local food pantries throughout the day. However, this year, in lieu of in-person delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gift cards will be donated between March and July.

As part of Women’s History and Empowerment Month, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save tipped off five months of giving by choosing The Dominican Center, a long-standing partner of the Bucks, to receive the first gift card donation for the month of March. The money will go toward providing access to healthy food for families in need that seek the services of The Dominican Center in the Amani neighborhood of Milwaukee.

In April, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will be donating gift cards to Capuchin Community Services’ House of Peace – another long-term partner of both organizations that has received donations the last two years through the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save’s hunger relief initiatives.

The Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will also identify organizations in the areas of education and mentoring, local gardens and sustainable farming, and criminal and social justice reform for the months of May, June and July, respectively, to round out the $50,000 donation.

Together, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have now donated more than $150,000 to the Milwaukee community over the last three years in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

