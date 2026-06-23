The Brief The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, according to a report. The Bucks official draft watch party wrapped up around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at Brothers on Water Street. Fans cheered when the Bucks announced their pick, despite an emotional day for Milwaukee basketball.



Milwaukee Bucks fans had plenty to process Tuesday night, June 23.

What we know:

The Bucks official draft watch party wrapped up around 9:15 p.m. at Brothers on Water Street. When the Bucks announced their pick, fans cheered, all part of an emotional roller-coaster for Milwaukee basketball.

The Bucks added two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Arizona guard Brayden Burries at No. 10 and acquiring Tennessee forward Nate Ament, the No. 13 pick, from the Miami Heat as part of the reported Antetokounmpo trade.

At Brothers, two Giannis jerseys were visible, but some fans said they rethought putting on their Giannis gear Tuesday night.

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Overall, fans were in good spirits. They said while it is difficult to see both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis go, they are hopeful this will be a year to rebuild and believe the future is brighter than it feels right now.

Other fans said they were not shocked and had been expecting news like Tuesday’s for the last few years.

At the end of the day, fans said the emotions are starting to settle in, and they are staying hopeful for what the future holds for the team.

What they're saying:

"I think any big out there or someone that can help the forwards would be great," Bucks fan Andres De Leon said. "Everyone loves both of them, and we’re going to miss them both. We’re happy for them, but we’re also happy for those coming in."

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"It kind of feels like there is a little bit of the future depends on this draft, having just traded Giannis and a little bit of the core from 2021 onwards," Bucks fan Joseph Moez said. "Kind of mutual – you’re sad that your favorite players are gone, but then it's like okay, I want to embrace what this new phase could be for the Bucks."

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

As Milwaukee reacts to the superstar shake-up of the reported trade, FOX6 News is hearing from fans, organizations, community leaders and others about the impact Antetokounmpo – and Portis – have had on the city. Read and watch more below.