Brown Deer police seek missing 14-year-old girl
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Brown Deer police need your help in finding a missing/runaway teen, 14-year-old Ma’kya Jackson.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Brown Deer Police Department, Ma’kya Jackson is a female, Black 14 years old, with a height of about 5' 3" and a weight of about 103 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Ma’kya was reported missing from the area of 51st and Brown Deer in the Village of Brown Deer.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If Ma’kya Jackson is seen or if anyone has information on her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 26-013553.
The Source: The Brown Deer Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.