Brown Deer police seek missing 14-year-old girl

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The Brief Brown Deer police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, Ma’kya Jackson. She was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 17 from the area of 51st and Brown Deer. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department.



Brown Deer police need your help in finding a missing/runaway teen, 14-year-old Ma’kya Jackson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, Ma’kya Jackson is a female, Black 14 years old, with a height of about 5' 3" and a weight of about 103 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Ma’kya was reported missing from the area of 51st and Brown Deer in the Village of Brown Deer.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If Ma’kya Jackson is seen or if anyone has information on her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 26-013553.