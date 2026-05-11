Condo fire in Brown Deer; firefighter, 2 residents hurt, 15 displaced

The Brief Three people were taken to the hospital following a condo fire in Brown Deer. The Red Cross is assisting 15 displaced residents. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.



Three people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter, following a condo fire in Brown Deer late Sunday night, May 10.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building on N. Park Plaza Court around 11:15 p.m.

Condo fire

What we know:

According to the North Shore Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene, they found a significant fire in a condominium unit. This condominium unit is in a building with seven other condominium units.

Two occupants of the building sustained non-life threatening injuries. One occupant was taken to the hospital by paramedics and one was transported by a private vehicle.

One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. The firefighter has been treated and released from the hospital.

Condo fire on N. Park Plaza Court in the Village of Brown Deer

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The Red Cross has been requested to assist approximately fifteen occupants who are temporarily displaced from the building.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Damage estimates are not available at the time.